Extra time needed as Tullamore grind out steely win over talented KK

SATURDAY evening’s rain and cloud did little to dampen the spirits of a keen Tullamore and Kilcormac-Killoughey crowd in Banagher for the second Senior B hurling semi-final. From throw-in it was nip and tuck as either side vied for the upper hand.



Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final



Tullamore 3-27

Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-31

KK had the better of the first ten minutes. Despite Mike Fox getting the game’s first score, James Gorman got his team underway with a fine long-range point. This was followed almost immediately by one from team-mate Shane Guinan. Early on, KK were ruthless. Their initial pressure was quick and powerful. A direct Shane Guinan run down the middle forced a foul inside close to goal. Dylan Hand, dead ball specialist, duly dispatched the resulting penalty. After this, KK looked to be getting a real foothold.

Tullamore responded well to the set-back, Cormac Martin and Ciaran Egan slotting points for Tullamore to steady their charges. KK’s dominance did not last long as Tullamore rallied, thanks to a beautiful Shane Dooley goal. Dooley made no mistake, blasting the ball past goalkeeper Eoin Gleeson. This dragged Tullamore within touching distance, before a Gareth Mann point brought them level pegging at half-time, with 1-10 apiece.

The second half began as the game would go on, fiery. This semi-final was a rip-roaring affair. KK kick started with a flurry of unanswered points, courtesy of Conor Lowry, James Gorman and Shane Guinan. KK again began the stronger, building a two-goal lead over the Tullamore men. However, Tullamore would not lie down as Shane Dooley remained in lethal form, helped no end by the trojan work of Ger Treacy, Ger Crowe and Mike and Dan Fox. KK were dogged in defence and clinical in front of the posts. Further down the field Killian Leonard showed great stick work and Conor Quinn carried lots of ball forward, all ensuring their side kept Tullamore at bay for most of normal time.

KK led pretty much the whole way through the second half, but the blues kept chipping at their lead. Shane Kelly pounced on a loose ball that dropped from a short Dooley free and ruthlessly stuck it in the net. Frees from Dooley added to Tullamore’s comeback, finally closing the gap to a couple of points. After yet another Hand free put KK 1-24 to 2-20 up in the final moments, Tullamore’s Dan Fox converted an inspiring point from wide left. Fox stood up for his team while the game was in the melting pot. In extra-time, Tullamore flew out of the blocks. Dan Fox added his side’s third goal putting Tullamore in the driving seat, where they remained for the rest of game.

KK did have a great chance at the end to turn the tide. Tricky forward Conor Lowry and the talented Shane Guinan pushed the Tullamore defence to the pin of their collar. Ping-pong type play ensued as Dylan Hensey, Niall Houlihan and Mike Feeney defended valiantly to resist the KK attack. In the final minutes, with Tullamore three points up, Mike Fox slotted a massive point. A point from KK’s Killian Leonard was only a consolation as the final whistle sounded after the following puck-out. Delighted town fans celebrated what was a hard-earned win, ensuring passage to the senior B final. Though it will be little consolation, KK fought incredibly hard and showed serious ability across the field. It probably wasn’t a four point game, but it would be hard to argue against Tullamore being worth their win.



THE SCORERS

Tullamore: Shane Dooley 1-10 (8f and a ‘65), Shane Kelly 1-4, Mike Fox 1-3, Dan Fox 0-3, Cormac Martin 0-2, Ciaran Egan, Ger Treacy, Gareth Mann, Colm Woodlock and James Houlihan 0-1 each.

KK: Dylan Hand 1-10 (6f and a ‘65), James Gorman 0-7, Shane Guinan 0-3, Conor Lowry, Dan Murray, Eoin Gleeson and Stephen Leonard 0-2 each, Cathal Donoghue, Conor Quinn, and Killian Leonard 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

Tullamore: Adam Cleary, Dylan Hensey, Niall Houlihan, Mike Feeney, Ger Treacy, Ger Crowe, Brian Hogan, Gareth Mann, Ciaran Egan, Dan Fox, Shane Kelly, Cormac Martin, Kevin Water, Shane Dooley, Mike Fox. Subs – Colm Woodlock for Egan (45m), James Houlihan for Waters (51m), Niall McCabe for Martin (65m) and Dooley for Treacy (75m).

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Dan Gleeson, Karl Guinan, Cathal Kilmartin, Tadgh Donoghue, Killian Leonard, Eoin Gleeson, Alan Spain, Stephen Leonard, Conor Quinn, Shane Guinan, Dylan Hand, Shane Mulrooney, Conor Lowry, James Gorman, Dan Murray. Subs – Cathal Donoghue for Mulrooney (55m), James Geraghty for Lowry (69m) and Jimmy Kavanagh for Spain (76m).

Referee: David McLoughlin