Three young sisters die after violent incident in a house in Dublin

Three sisters have died after a violent incident at a house in Dublin.

At approximately 12.30am this morning, Sunday September 4, Gardaí were informed of a violent incident occurring at a domestic residence in the Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Three female siblings, three children and an adult teenager, were removed from the scene by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where all three were later pronounced deceased.

A male teenager was removed from the scene to Tallaght Hospital with serious, but what are believed, at this time, to be non-life threatening injuries.

Following an intervention by Garda Armed Support Unit members, involving the discharge of less than-lethal devices, a male in his early 20s was arrested at the scene. The male is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A female, the mother of the children, who was not injured at the scene, was also removed to CHI Crumlin and is currently receiving medical treatment.

All persons involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other. Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, at this time.

Gardaí in Tallaght have established an Incident room and all the circumstances of this incident are being investigated under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

The scene in Rossfield Estate remains sealed off and a Forensic Examination will commence later today by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed. Post Mortems, to be arranged, will take place.

An Garda Síochána have appointed a family liaison officer and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

This violent, challenging and traumatic incident was responded to by uniform unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives from the wider DMR South Division and Specialist Armed Support Unit members. An Garda Síochána has put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident.