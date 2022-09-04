Search

04 Sept 2022

Offaly SHC semi-final draw opens up path to the final for Belmont and Shinrone

Offaly SHC semi-final draw opens up path to the final for Belmont and Shinrone

Shinrone are one game away from the final

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

04 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

IN many ways, the semi-final draw for the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship in St Brendan's Park, Birr on Sunday was the perfect one.

It pits Belmont against Shinrone in one semi-final while new title favourites Kilcormac-Killoughey will take on improving Birr in the other one.

The draw took place moments after Shinrone had produced a sensational performance to eliminate four in a row seeking St Rynagh's while Birr had shown excellent form when recording a surprisingly easy win over Ballinamere in the other quarter-final on Saturday.

Belmont and Kilcormac-Killoughey had qualified direct for the semi-finals as group winners.

The draw will create a welter of excitement for the final in a month's time as a new team, Belmont or Shinrone will compete in it. This will will be great for the championship, generate a huge buzz in the winners of the semi-final and it should help attract a bumper crowd to Tullamore.

Belmont had an easy win over Shinrone in their last group game but the pairing gives a huge opportunity for both and it will be a 50-50 game.

Following the demise of St Rynagh's, Kilcormac-Killoughey will be installed as title favourites but it is a tenuous classification – they wouldn't have been favourites if St Rynagh's had survived and they are in a transitional period as outstanding young talent emerges with more on the way. The draw also gives a great chance to Birr, who were excellent in their win over Ballinamere and it will all create a very exciting conclusion to the campaign.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media