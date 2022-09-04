Offaly SHC semi-final draw opens up path to the final for Belmont and Shinrone

Shinrone are one game away from the final
IN many ways, the semi-final draw for the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship in St Brendan's Park, Birr on Sunday was the perfect one.
It pits Belmont against Shinrone in one semi-final while new title favourites Kilcormac-Killoughey will take on improving Birr in the other one.
The draw took place moments after Shinrone had produced a sensational performance to eliminate four in a row seeking St Rynagh's while Birr had shown excellent form when recording a surprisingly easy win over Ballinamere in the other quarter-final on Saturday.
Belmont and Kilcormac-Killoughey had qualified direct for the semi-finals as group winners.
The draw will create a welter of excitement for the final in a month's time as a new team, Belmont or Shinrone will compete in it. This will will be great for the championship, generate a huge buzz in the winners of the semi-final and it should help attract a bumper crowd to Tullamore.
Belmont had an easy win over Shinrone in their last group game but the pairing gives a huge opportunity for both and it will be a 50-50 game.
Following the demise of St Rynagh's, Kilcormac-Killoughey will be installed as title favourites but it is a tenuous classification – they wouldn't have been favourites if St Rynagh's had survived and they are in a transitional period as outstanding young talent emerges with more on the way. The draw also gives a great chance to Birr, who were excellent in their win over Ballinamere and it will all create a very exciting conclusion to the campaign.
