Traffic lights on busy road in Tullamore turned on

Traffic lights on busy road in Tullamore finally turned on
Almost ten months after they were installed, a set of traffic lights on a busy road in Tullamore have been turned on.
The traffic lights are for pedestrians to cross between Aldi and Tesco just after the roundabout on the way out of Tullamore on the Church Road. Bus stops have also been constructed on either side of the road.
The road is one of the busiest into and out of the town and this is the second set of traffic lights on the road with the other at the junction at the Aura Leisure Centre.
There are also two pedestrian crossings and two roundabouts on the road.
