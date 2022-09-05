Johnny Kelly appointed as Offaly senior hurling manager

OFFALY'S search for a new senior hurling manager has been ended with the announcement on Monday evening that Johnny Kelly is to be appointed. And in another big move, Limerick man Leo O'Connor has been appointed to replace Birr's Gary Cahill as the Offaly U-20 hurling manager – O'Connor brought off to within seconds of a historic All-Ireland minor hurling title this year and his elevation was widely expected.

The Portumna native has been chosen by a selection committee of County Board chairman, Michael Duignan; secretary, Colm Cummins; treasurer, Dervill Dolan and former players Rory Hanniffy (Birr) and Brendan Murphy (Ballyskenach-Killavilla).

He will have to be fully ratified by a full County Board meeting but that will be a formality. It ends a prolonged search for a manager after the board decided to dispense with Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly several weeks ago.

Tipperary duo Liam Sheedy and Eamon O'Shea had been approached initially and the board were hopeful of securing their high profile services but a myriad of factors scuppered those ambitions.

In recent weeks, Kelly has emerged as the front runner and it became clear that his appointment was imminent when he was spotted in the company of County Board chairman Michael Duignan at Birr's win over Ballinamere in the Senior Hurling Championship in Tullamore on Saturday.

While Kelly has a proven and vast pedigree, his appointment still represents a surprise as he had been a coach with Michael Fennelly for the past three years.

However, the board have decided to give him full control in his own right and it will be interesting to see his imprint on the team as Offaly chase Joe McDonagh Cup glory in the coming year.

Kelly has enjoyed great success at club level, leading his own club Portumna to All-Ireland club glory back in 2009. He also guided Tipperary's Borris-Ileigh to All-Ireland club glory in 2020 and won an Offaly senior hurling title with Coolderry in 2015.

He has been involved with some county teams and his back room team will include selectors, Coolderr's Barry Teehan along with Martin Maher (Borris-Ileigh) and Colm Cullinan, from Kinvara, Galway while Brian Roche is the strength and conditioning coach.

Kerry native Liam Kearns was appointed as the new football manager some weeks ago and while his back room team has to be unveiled yet, there is speculation that Tullamore's John Rouse and Martin Murphy of Gracefield will be part of it – Rouse guided Tullamore to the senior football title in 2013 while Murphy is a very successful club manager. He has formerly been an Offaly selector and he guided Portarlington to the Laois title last year.

Johnny Pilkington, Martin Cashen and Hughie Hannon will continue as U-20 selectors with Leo O'Connor, having worked with him with the minors this year.