IRELAND WEATHER: Wet week ahead as Met Eireann warns of heavy rain causing further disruption

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another wet week ahead as Met Eireann warns of heavy rain possibly causing further disruption.

A Met Eireann weather advisory remains in place until Wednesday evening and it warns that the weather will remain unsettled with spells of heavy rain or showers, possibly causing further disruption.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread northwards to all areas through the day with some isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the south. Some bright or sunny intervals also, the best of these in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Tonight, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain, especially over the southern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

On Wednesday, showers or longer spells of rain will spread to all areas, many of them heavy with isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding possible, especially in the south. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate southeast winds.

On Wednesday night, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain in Munster, Leinster and east Ulster. It will become mainly dry further to the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light northerly breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there will be bright or sunny spells on Thursday. Showers in eastern areas at first and then spreading to all areas, many of them heavy with a possibility of thunder. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes. Mostly dry overnight with clear spells, but areas of mist and fog will form as winds fall light. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be a bright day with sunny spells and some showers, but not as heavy or as frequent as previous days. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees in light northwest breezes.

Saturday will be mainly dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light breezes.

Current indications suggest that Sunday will start off dry, but that rain will spread from the southwest and may be heavy.