06 Sept 2022

Taoiseach says Offaly energy project is 'what we need' at this critical time

Battery storage Lumcloon

The battery storage project already in operation at Lumcloon near Boora

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

06 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

TAOISEACH Micheal Martin has praised the new energy project launched in Shannonbridge by Offaly's Lumcloon Energy in association with a Korean company.

“I am delighted that this highly innovative project will be constructed here in Ireland, by Lumcloon Energy and its Korean partner, Hanwha Energy,” said Mr Martin.

“In recent months the very real impacts of climate change, Russia’s immoral war on Ukraine and the collective European response have demonstrated the need to make urgent progress on the move away from fossil fuels.

“This project exemplifies the type of infrastructure that we need to aid the decarbonisation of our electricity sector and support security of supply at this critical time.”

Mr Martin will turn the first sod on the world’s first utility scale combined grid stability project in Shannonbridge this morning.

He said the Government is currently fully focused and committed to addressing both immediate needs and future sustainability of electricity supplies to homes and businesses alike.

READ: Offaly project will create 150 construction jobs

https://www.offalyexpress.ie/news/home/904104/taoiseach-in-offaly-to-launch-130m-power-project-with-150-construction-jobs.html


When completed, the new ‘Shannonbridge B’ grid stability plant will provide an additional 170 MWh of hybrid capacity to the national electricity grid.

The €130m project will involve approximately 150 jobs over a two-year construction phase and support 15 jobs on completion.

Developed by Lumcloon Energy (Ireland) and Hanwha Energy (Korea), the new hybrid facility will, for the first time, combine a long duration battery with a synchronous condenser, to more efficiently meet the changing needs of the power system as the level of renewables (wind and solar) increases.

Batteries can deliver very rapid frequency response, reserve and ramping services, while synchronous condensers provide low carbon inertia, all of which are required to react to any sudden loss in electricity supply or surge in demand.

