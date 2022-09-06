Search

06 Sept 2022

Roadworks underway at key Offaly junction

ROADWORKS

Works at Ballina Cross outside Tullamore have been welcomed

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

06 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Roadworks are being carried out by Offaly County Council at Ballina Cross between Tullamore and Geashill.

The works have been warmly welcomed by local councillor Declan Harvey.

The Tullamore councillor also welcomed long overdue repair work being carried out to footpaths in Whitehall Estate in the county town.

He paid tribute to the council's staff for the professional manner in which the works are being carried out.

Cllr Harvey has also asked householders to trim any branches in their gardens which are overhanging public roads and footpaths.

News

