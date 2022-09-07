Offaly rugby players star for Leinster U-18s in big cup victory

Darragh Brennan and Paidi Farrell
Three Offaly players helped Leinster U-18s to a great Inter Pro Cup final victory over Ulster recently.
Tullamore Rugby Club's Darragh Brennan and Paudi Farrell and Edenderry's Rory Allen started on the Leinster team.
Kilclonfert man Brennan (left) captained the side from the front row in their 34-20 win while winger Farrell got a try. Paidi was born in Edenderry and lives at Mountlucas. Allen started at full-back on the inning side.
Ulster matched Leinster most of the way and led twice but the champions claimed the title with a storming finish and three last quarter tries, including that Farrell one – Paidi scored a whopping seven tries during the series, a new record.
