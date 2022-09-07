Norwegian visitors impressed with Offaly vintage enthusiast's collection

AN impressive collection of vintage tractors, farm machinery, bicycles, tools and other equipment collected over many decades by a Tullamore man was visited by a delegation of Norwegian tourists recently.

Joe Clancy, from Cormac St in Tullamore, houses his extensive collection in a warehouse outside Tullamore and hopes at some stage in the future to open a dedicated vintage museum in Offaly.

The 40 strong delegation were all members of the Tractor Veteran Society of Norway and each year they travel to a different country in Europe.

In Ireland this year they visited the Ulster Transport Museum and the Titanic Centre in Belfast before travelling to IVETA's (the Irish Vintage Engine and Tractor Association) headquarters in Donaghmore near Rathdowney. They also attended the the steam rally in Stradbally.

In Offaly the group, led by interpreter Annie Daly, a native of Sweden who has lived in Dublin for many years, stayed at the Tullamore Court Hotel and enjoyed the sights and sounds of the county town.

The trip to view Joe Clancy's collection was one of the highlights of their Irish tour said Michael Hoyelick.

Mr Hoyelick said the group were delighted to have opportunity to view the collection. “We are all farmers and are very impressed,” he said.

Another member of the Norwegian group, Roarsvrsr Svazstad said the tractors were similar to the ones they had in Norway.

He said the group had previously travelled to Switzerland, England, the Czech Republic and Poland on their annual tours.

Interpreter Annie Daly said the group thoroughly enjoyed their stay in Offaly and at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Joe Clancy showed the visitors around his collection and answered questions from the curious visitors.

He said the collection had over 500 items and was not just confined to vintage tractors and farm machinery.