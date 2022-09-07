Safe pedestrian crossing needed on busy road in Offaly town

A safe crossing facility for pedestrians on Collins Lane in Tullamore should be put in place while the new pedestrian crossing is awaiting completion Independent councillor, Sean O'Brien has stated.

"I had hoped that the new pedestrian crossing on Collins Lane would be completed in time for the start of the new school year but it now appears that it will not be completed for a number of weeks. The contractor is awaiting the arrival of parts from the UK for the signals which will operate the Pedestrian Crossing. I have been informed that the arrival of these parts is delayed and a definite timeline is not available," outlined Cllr O' Brien.

He continued: "School children returning to school at the local Educate Together School find crossing Collins Lane very dangerous. Quite a number of children from the local housing estates of Ballin Ri, Cill Ban, Carraig Cluain and Droim Liath attend the Educate Together School and also have to cross Collins Lane to attend other schools. While we are awaiting the completion of the pedestrian crossing it is vital that there are provisions in place for the safe crossing of children and the adults who accompany them."

"This new junction is also linked to the overall cycle lane system and thus it is also important that it is safe for cyclists who will use these cycle lanes. I have been informed that a cyclist had a fall from a bicycle at this point last week-end. When this new Pedestrian Crossing is completed it will prioritise safe crossing for pedestrians and cyclists. This signalled crossing point will be linked to the signal system used at the junction of Arden Road and Collins Lane. I am hoping that it will be completed as soon as possible and that meanwhile there will be a system in place to absolutely secure the safety of those who have to cross at this point," concluded Cllr O' Brien