08 Sept 2022

Offaly driver who took to the road again despite six-year ban is spared jail sentence

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

08 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

A DISQUALIFIED driver who nonetheless decided to drive without insurance escaped being sent to prison when a judge opted to suspend her sentence.

Judge Michele Finan was told at Tullamore District Court that Margaret Cunningham (35), Puttaghaun Close, Tullamore, had been banned from driving for six years in October 2018 for driving without insurance.

Garda Kieran Fitzpatrick said Ms Cunningham had also previously been convicted of having no insurance in 2013.

In total she had four previous convictions for driving without insurance when he stopped her at Bury Quay, Tullamore on January 30 last.

A plea of guilty to driving without insurance on that date was entered by her solicitor, Donal Farrelly.

Judge Finan told Ms Cunningham: “This is your last chance. You're looking at jail.”

Instead, she imposed another driving ban, this time for four years, and ordered that a three-month prison sentence be suspended for two years.

“If you drive you'll be looking at going into Dochas for three months,” said the judge. “Tell me you understand.”

The accused woman replied: “I understand.”

Judge Finan told Ms Cunningham that she could thank Garda Fitzpatrick because he had told the court she had not been in any trouble since he stopped her in January.

