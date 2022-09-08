It's Christmas time? Supermarket in Tullamore getting a jump on the festive season
The kids are just gone back to school and the evenings are not quite dark yet but it's still starting to feel a bit like Christmas in one supermarket in Tullamore.
Before a witch or skeleton costume for Halloween has even hit the shelves, Tesco in Tullamore has selection boxes and tubs of sweets for sale.
The festive treats are on special offer so if you want to get a (very) early start on your Christmas shopping, you can.
