IRELAND WEATHER: Uncertainty over weather forecast for Ireland as Hurricane Danielle tracks across Atlantic

There is continued uncertainty over what the weather has in store due to what Met Eireann describes as hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Danielle continues to track across the Atlantic Ocean with the latest potential track of the storm from the National Hurricane Centre in America seeing it hit northern Spain and northern Portugal.

You can check the latest information on Hurricane Danielle by clicking here

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, it will be dry for a time early this weekend but turning more unsettled once again from Sunday onwards as heavy rain spreads across the country.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Friday will see sunny spells mixed with some cloud. There will be lingering rain in the east and northeast tomorrow morning. Rain will clear with well scattered showers developing for the rest of the day. The evening will be dry and bright for many. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Friday night will be largely dry with clear spells and just the odd light shower. Some mist and fog will develop in light northerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

The best of the weather looks set to be on Saturday and Met Eireann is currently forecasting that Saturday will be a dry day for most with isolated showers and sunny periods. However, it may turn cloudier in the southwest towards nightfall. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

Met Eireann says there is a lot of uncertainty within the further outlook period due to hurricane activity in the North Atlantic as Hurricane Danielle travels towards Europe.

Met Eireann is currently forecasting that it will likely turn cloudy across the country on Saturday night with rain spreading to many areas from the southwest, turning heavy at times. A mild night with temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a wet day with widespread heavy rain and moderate southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Monday will bring continued outbreaks of rain, with the potential for some further heavy bursts. Similar temperatures with highs of 17 to 20 degrees.

It will remain unsettled for the early days of next week with the potential for further spells of heavy rain.