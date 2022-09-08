'Unite through the Night' in Tullamore postponed until October

The unique “Unite through the Night” event planned for Tullamore this Saturday has been postponed until October.
It will now be held on Saturday, October 15
Organised by Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT) the rescheduled event is sure to draw a large crowd.
More details on the event will follow in the coming weeks.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.