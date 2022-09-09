Offaly salon wins prestigious award at Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

An Offaly salon has won a top award at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

B's Hair and Beauty Salon in Edenderry saw off competition from nine other salons across the province when it was named 'Most Wanted Salon of the Year'.

The winning salons were chosen by a public vote and B's took to social media to thank their families and clients for their support throughout the years.

Top professionals gathered on Sunday, September 4 at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport for a glamorous night, put on to acknowledge the best hair and beauty specialists that Ireland has to offer.

The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 are an event dedicated to those who work hard to improve our appearance and make us look and feel on top of the world.

The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and take care of our hair, nails, lashes and make-up needs in the best possible way.

The event also recognised the most distinguish, the most stylish and comfortable salons in Ireland, whose lovely atmosphere and talented team, make them stand out amongst the rest.

The full list of winners at the awards were as follows

Best Customer Experience: Storm Hair Design (Enniscorthy)

Team of the Year: Zara Exclusive Hair Design (Longford)

Training Academy of the Year: Academy 92 (Dublin)

Salon Ambience of the Year: Tiny Trims(Wexford)

Local Salon of the Year: Habit Hair & Beauty Salon (Navan)

Outstanding Salon of the Year: Fifty shades hair lounge (Killeshin)

Most Wanted Salon of the Year: B’s Hair Salon (Edenderry)

Barbers of the Year: Portland Barbers (Portlaoise)

Stylist of the Year: Laura Bray McKnight (ByJane Hair Salon, Dromiskin)

Men’s Stylist of the Year: Portland Barbers (Portlaoise)

Male Grooming Venue of the Year: Dapper Chaps Barbers (Dundalk)

Colour Technician of the Year: Yvonne Galligan (Storm Hair Design,Enniscorthy)

Mobile Hairdresser of the Year: Sarah McDonnell Hairstylist (Dublin)

Junior Stylist of the Year: Daynah Carey (Sara’s Hair and Beauty Lounge, Kildare town)

Bridal Hair & Make Up Specialist of the Year: Hair by Maureen (Kinnegad)

Best Hair & Beauty Salon : Sara’s Hair & Beauty Lounge (Kildare)

Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year: Hair by Rachel (Shankill)

Best of Dublin: Moyo Hair & Beauty Aveda Exclusive Salon

Hair Salon of the Year North Leinster: Habit Hair & Beauty (Navan)

Hair Salon of the Year Mid Leinster: Cabello Hair Studio (Sallins)

Hair Salon of the Year Dublin: Vogue Hair Design

Hair Salon of the Year South Leinster: Baker Street (Gorey)

Hair Salon of the Year Overall Winner: Vogue Hair Design