WATCH: Dramatic penalty shoot-out settles epic semi-final in Offaly Senior Football Championship

Sixty minutes of normal time and 20 minutes of extra-time could not separate Ferbane and Rhode in an epic Senior Football semi-final in O'Connor Park on Saturday.
Eventually it came down to penalties after the game finished Ferbane 1-14 Rhode 0-17.
The game had finished Ferbane 1-9 Rhode 0-12 at the end of normal time.
The drama continued in the penalty shootout which you can watch below. Offaly GAA live streamed the drama.
FULL REPORT ON THE SENSATIONAL GAME TO FOLLOW
