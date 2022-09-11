Superb final round shoots Shane Lowry to victory at prestigious BMW PGA Championship

Another strong result for Shane Lowry on PGA tour
Shane Lowry has won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on the European Tour after the most dramatic of finishes.
A final round of seven under par shot him up to the lead with a birdie on the last sealing the win after a spectacular second shot to within 20 ft of the pin on the par 5.
However he had to wait for Rory McIlroy to finish on the 18th. McIlroy had an eagle putt on the last to tie with Lowry but it finished right beside the hole and somehow didn't drop into the hole.
There was a lovely moment after McIlroy finished his round when the two good friends shared an embrace.
Over the tournament, which was shortened to 54 holes following the death of the Queen, Shane had 15 birdies, an eagle and no dropped shots to finish on 17 under par.
He finished one shot ahead of John Rahm and Rory McIlroy thanks a birdie on the last set up by this incredible second shot.
The win will shoot Shane into a projected fifth place on the DP World Tour Rankings and will shoot him well into the Top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings
