WATCH: Emotional Shane Lowry celebrates after winning the PGA Championship at Wentworth
Shane Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.
Having seen Patrick Reid and John Rahm shoot excellent final rounds, the Offaly golfer held his nerve to shoot a final round of seven under par to take the lead in the clubhouse on 17 under par.
He had a nervous wait however as next down the par 5 18th was Rory McIroy who needed an eagle to tie his good friend.
McIlroy's putt for eagle stopped just short cueing these scenes of relief and celebration from Shane Lowry and his team
What it means to @ShaneLowryGolf— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 11, 2022
Our 2022 @BMWPGA champion.#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/sXrEcdg3GE
Shane has come close to winning on many occasions this year but on Sunday, he finally got over the line.
Back in the winner's circle @ShaneLowryGolf #BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/E5SgBt54MC— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 11, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.