WEATHER FORECAST: Big improvement coming in the weather this week with high pressure set to build

After a stretch of wet and miserable weather, the weather is set to improve this week according to the latest forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

According to the latest forecast, high pressure will gradually build in from the west bringing a good deal of dry and fine weather.

However before the weather improves, Monday morning will be largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Whilst sunnier skies will gradually develop over Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, it will remain cloudier further south with lingering outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Most areas will however be dry by evening. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 20 degrees, with best values away from the northwest, all with just light northerly breezes.

Any showers will die out early on Monday night, leaving a mostly dry night with long clear spells. A cooler night than recently with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light northerly breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, Tuesday looks set to be a mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine. Fresher than recent days with highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 19 degrees, warmest in the south in moderate northerly winds.

Mainly dry overnight on Tuesday with long clear spells to start. Cloud will increase from the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in light northerly winds.

The weather will continue to improve on Wednesday with Met Eireann forecasting that it is expected to be a dry day with a mix of cloud and some good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Remaining largely dry on Wednesday night and fairly cloudy with some patchy outbreaks of drizzle developing in the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in north to northwest breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Thursday will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of drizzle, but brightening up towards evening. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, Met Eireann says that high pressure will continue to keep conditions settled up to and including the weekend. It will however become cloudy at times with occasional patches of mist or drizzle.