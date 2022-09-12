Offaly man marks 90th birthday with special celebration

Jimmy Guinan recently celebrated his 90th birthday
Clara man Jimmy Guinan celebrated his 90th birthday recently.
Jimmy, who spent his working life as a member of Offaly County Council's Clara depot, was joined by family and friends to mark the occasion.
Jimmy is wished all the best from all his friends in Clara.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.