12 Sept 2022

Fantastic Leaving Certificate Results in Roscrea for Coláiste Phobal

Fantastic Leaving Certificate Results in Roscrea for Coláiste Phobal

Coláiste Phobal's Leaving Certificate class of 2022

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

12 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

COLÁISTE PHOBAL would like to extend a huge congratulations to our Leaving Certificate Applied and Leaving Certificate students on a remarkable set of results across the board.

This cohort faced a particularly challenging time during their Leaving Certificate programme facing lockdowns and grappling with online learning and changes to their courses.

Nonetheless, their resilience and spirit shone through and they persevered with their studies, focusing as ever on their goals. We are so glad, that for so many of them the characteristic spirit and work ethic of our school community helped them work, with their teachers and all of our staff, to achieve all that they desired, whether that be securing over 600 points, as some of our cohort did, or getting places on further education courses or being accepted in to apprenticeships.

We want to wish each and every one of our 2022 Leaving Certificate Class the very best as they move forward with the next steps in their lives. Some of our students are continuing their studies through the third level system, some have accepted places on further education courses, others are pursing apprenticeships, travelling or joining the workforce.

We ask that you all keep us updated of how you are getting on and don’t be strangers. Once a Coláiste student, always a Coláiste student.

