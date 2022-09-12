Gardai carrying out criminal investigation into deaths of two children in car fire in the Midlands
Gardaí at Mullingar are carrying out a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two year old Mikey Dennany and five year old Thelma Dennany in a fatal car fire at Lacken, Multyfarnham, County Westmeath on Friday.
Gardai continue to appeal to any person with any information in relation to this fatal incident to contact them.
In particular investigating Gardaí are appealing for any road users or other persons who were in the in the Lacken, Multyfarnham area on Friday, September 9 between 2pm and 4pm who has any video footage (dashcam or other form) to make that footage available to the investigation team.
The Incident Room at Mullingar Garda Station can be contacted on 044 9384000, or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
A Garda family liaison officer continues to keep the family updated at this time.
