Road works underway on busy Offaly road
Road works are underway on a busy Offaly road and will remain in place for two weeks.
Roadworks area planned on the R420 Geashill from East of Ballina Cross (R402) to the junction of the L-1013-2 Ballychristal.
These roadworks commenced on Monday and are due to run until Friday, September 23.
A stop go system will be in place throughout the works with traffic lights in operation.
The full traffic management can be seen here
The works are subject to the weather being suitable for road surfacing works being carried out.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused.
