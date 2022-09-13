WATCH: Offaly Gardai issue timely crime prevention advice as darker evenings approach

Laois Offaly Gardai have issued crime prevention advice to householders as the evenings get darker this autumn. WATCH BELOW.
The information includes simple measures like keeping gates closed, locking all doors and using alarms.
Other deterrent measures include smart home devices, timer lights and video doorbells.
Gardai are urging people not to keep large sums of cash at home and to consider a certified safe if locking up expensive belongings.
