Gardai investigating after vehicle set on fire in Offaly
Gardai are investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in Offaly
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, September 10.
Gardaí received a report of a vehicle on fire at approximately 2:50am in the Kinnitty area.
Gardai say no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
