Weather Ireland: Met Eireann forecast good weather for coming days with temperatures set to rise

After the torrential rain that hit the country over the weekend, the weather is set to continue to improve this week according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

According to the latest forecast, high pressure will bring mainly dry conditions with temperatures reaching highs of 19 degrees during the week. However while it will remain dry, it will turn cooler as the week progresses with highest temperatures expected to fall back to the mid teens by the weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for a dry day with good sunny spells will developing in most areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northeast breezes.

Tonight will be dry. Turning cloudier in the north early tonight, and elsewhere later in the night. The south will stay clear overnight although there may be some mist or fog patches. Light northerly winds or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be dry with good sunny spells developing in most areas after a mostly cloudy start. However, northern areas will stay quite cloudy with the chance of a light shower near the coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Mostly cloudy with some clear periods on Wednesday night. Dry with just the chance of a shower near northern coasts. Light northwest winds, and lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for well scattered light showers in the north but mainly dry elsewhere. Rather cloudy with best of sunny spells in the north to start. Brightening up elsewhere later in the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Largely dry and clear on Thursday nightwith isolated showers near northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light northwest winds.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be dry for most areas with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and a moderate northerly breeze. Isolated showers possible. Highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south. Dry overnight and turning chilly with lows of 4 to 8 degrees.

Staying dry for most of the country over the weekend, with a few showers possible in northern coastal areas. Light winds and quite cloudy with some sunny breaks. Highs in the mid teens.