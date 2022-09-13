Offaly teen in court on weapon possession charge

Weapon possession charge came before Tullamore District Court
A YOUNG man has been accused of possessing a bayonet in Tullamore.
Blake Dooner (18), Ballin Ri, Collins Lane, is alleged to have possessed the weapon at Tullamore Garda Station on July 31 last.
Mr Dooner appeared before the local District Court last week where he was represented by Donal Farrelly, solicitor.
On the application of Sergeant James O'Sullivan, Judge Michele Finan adjourned the prosecution to October 26 next for directions from the DPP.
