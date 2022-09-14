Offaly can emerge from transition 'far better than we came into it'

OFFALY Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen said he looks forward to Offaly coming out of just transition “far better than we came into it”.

Just transition, which aims for fairness in the move away from a carbon-fuelled economy and society, has been especially controversial in Offaly because of the county's traditional reliance on jobs in the peat and electricity industries.

Following the closure of the turf-burning power station in Shannonbridge and the decision by Bord na Mona to cease all new peat production, a number of European and State initiatives have been instigated to ensure a just transition.

Speaking at the launch of a new energy project in Shannonbridge being developed by Offaly company Lumcloon Energy and Korean partner Hanwha, Deputy Cowen said Offaly was a county synonymous with power generation since a government decision many decades ago to develop an industry from the bogs.

“There was 8,000 jobs emanating from that decision in the '40s come the '80s,” said Deputy Cowen.

”With the advance of climate change, the acceleration of decarbonisation and the refusal by Bord Pleanala for co-fuelling some years ago, that acceleration was at a far greater pace and much more sudden than we had envisaged.

“And that presented huge challenges, not only to the workforce, the communities and the families, but obviously to the Government of the day. Obviously it was incumbent on the Government then to look at the likes of Bord na Mona and the ESB and say that they could no longer meet that defined and definitive remit that was given to them in the '40s.

“So the Government had to regroup and find ways and means by which we might come out of the acceleration by decarbonisation better than we went into it. And it's because of that commitment by Government you've seen the carbon tax ringfenced and provided to help and assist in that transition.”

Some €85m has been contributed through the National Development Plan to match the EU Coal Regions in Transition fund, “which myself and and Eamon Dooley and others fought for at the time of the loss of the power plants here”.

A fund for the Midlands is now being administered by the Midlands East Regional Board and in the coming months “will play a pivotal role in ensuring we catch up with transition” and “this region being synonymous with power generation, with green power generation, with the expertise that is here in this locality”

He described Lumcloon Energy founder and chief executive Nigel Reams as “a product of Bord na Mona... a product of that school”.

The TD said it was fantastic to see Lumcloon's expertise and professionalism matched with investment from Hanwha.

In a comment which was warmly greeted by his listeners, he said to the Korean energy company: “We're only too glad to welcome you with open arms to welcome your expertise, your professionalism. I know that you will have an Irish office in Ireland in the coming months and years and I've no doubt based on the reception you've got here, based on the commitment that we in Government give to the likes of this enterprise and initiative that you will locate that office in Tullamore.”

He said the communities will have to have a great role in the transition so that the benefit can be maximised.

He said he was conscious of progress which had been made with infrastructure in rural Offaly like greenways and Lough Boora but added: “They're only the tip of the iceberg compared to what can be achieved. So communities have to be allowed to play a greater role. I know there is a directive from the EU, it recognises that and it will be transposed into Irish law as others have done over recent times.”

He looked forward to an expansion of wind power generation offshore where there are “huge opportunities” and indicated Eirgrid's performance will be watched closely because Ireland had the potential to become an international power supplier.

“And we can be at the front of a line rather than at the back end of one as is the case with many countries in relation to the Russian dominance that is there at present.”

Also speaking at the event, Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, said Offaly is “at the forefront” of playing its part in a sustainable energy future for Ireland.

“Since we entered the coalition government over two years ago the Taoiseach and I have worked together on many issues. I want to thank him for his support and indeed his deep personal interest in the work I do as minister, particularly in relation to issues such as planting trees, organic farming and indeed the wider biodiversity issues,” said Minister Hackett.

“Renewable energy is obviously massively significant in that also. Working together, this Government has done some very good work on ensuring a better country for future generations and indeed this is what this is about.”

She defended the Government's climate action plan and acknowledged that it is presenting challenges.

“Our climate action plan provides a clear path to make sure that the next generation will be left with a legacy on which they can continue to work and a world in which they can thrive. I know some actions will be difficult for some but we will not regret the progress we make now when we see the results in the future.

“This county has always been central to the energy needs of Ireland. For so many decades here in Offaly power generation has been part of the community here, sustaining many families over the years. However, as the world continues to evolve and adapt, so too does Offaly and today represents another shift in how our energy systems will work into the future.

“Further supporting renewables represents one more step in the right direction. The batteries which will be on site were originally commissioned to provide electricity support services when wind power was high in order to stabilise voltage on the grid. I'm delighted to hear that they now contribute to reserve power when the wind is low. In the coming months and years we will need many more battery energy storage systems in Ireland.”