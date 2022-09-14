Plans for crucial new link road in Offaly town take a step forward

Plans for crucial new link road in Offaly town takes a step forward
Plans for a crucial new link road in Offaly town takes a step forward.
Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Frank Moran signed the contract paperwork appointing Tobin Consulting Engineers as the design consultant for the Birr Distributor Road project.
The objective of the proposed road scheme is to complete a road link between the Tullamore Road (N52) at Woodlands and the Birr to Banagher Road at Cappaneale (R439).
The development of this new road is of significant important to the ongoing development of Birr and will:
* relieve congestion in Birr Town by providing an alternative to the existing routes through the town,
* provide better access to the national road network for major local industry,
* open up zoned development lands,
* provide improved access to St Brendan’s Secondary School
* allow the tourism potential offered by Birr Castle and the town’s historic and unique Georgian town centre to be realised
