14 Sept 2022

Eye opening guide price for top quality Offaly land going up for auction

TT3726GS

The land is located at Ballybought, Durrow, just outside Tullamore

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

14 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

What is described as 'top quality Offaly land' is going up for auction

Mark Charles Properties is delighted to present circa 34.12 acres of top quality land, in lots to suit.

The land is arable land in tillage and grass located in Ballybought, Durrow, Tullamore.

Lot one: Circa 6.67 acres in tillage. (NB* Site to come off as per map) Folio number OY5280, plan number 5280-1, property number 1

Lot two: Circa 27.45 acres in tillage and grass. Folio number OY5280, plan number DDYP2, property number 2

Lot three: The entire circa 34.12 acres

Online Auction date is September 23. Registration will apply to bid.

For further details please contact Mark Conroy of Mark Charles Properties.

Please note every effort has been taken in these particulars but naturally all interested parties should inspect the property for themselves. All sizes and measurements are approx. Subject to contract/contract denied. PSR No.003537

For more details contact Mark Charles Properties, Mark Conroy, MIPAV QFA Property House, 2 O'Carroll Street, Tullamore
Phone: 057 9360747
Email:  info@markcharlesproperties.com
For Sale: Ballybought, Durrow, Tullamore
Lot 1: Circa 6.67 acres in tillage. Guide Price €70,000
Lot 2: Circa 27.45 acres in tillage and grass. Guide Price €270,000
Lot 3: The entire Circa 34.12 acres. Guide Price €340,000

