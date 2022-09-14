Offaly ploughing match a prelude to the All-Ireland championships

A ploughing match takes place in Durrow on the Sunday before the All-Ireland championships commence
AS is now traditional, Durrow/ Tullamore Ploughing Branch will hold a match on the Sunday before the All-Ireland Ploughing Championships take place in neighbouring county Laois.
The 20th annual Durrow/ Tullamore ploughing match takes place on Sunday, September 18 at Acontha, Durrow, by kind permission of Eimear and Rory Wright.
Plough men and women from all over Ireland will travel to the Offaly venue to brush up their skills before the All-Ireland finals commence on the following Tuesday.
For more details contact Nigel at 087 2580381.
