PROPERTY WATCH: 'Simply stunning' family home in Offaly is now on the market

What is described as 'a simply stunning' family home in Offaly dating from 1850 which is approached by a long sweeping driveway is now on the market. With five bedrooms, four bathrooms and set on two acres, Cappagh House, Kilclonfert is on the market for €340,000.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THIS CHARMING HOME
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.