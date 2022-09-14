Wedding bells for Offaly bride and her groom who have the most amazing story

An beautiful Offaly bride and her groom exchanged wedding vows over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, grateful for their shared good health, made possible by the groom donating a kidney to his bride two years ago.

Like many other couples who faced delays with their wedding plans due to an unwelcome guest, Covid-19, Garda Shane Hunter (31) from Athlone, Co Westmeath and his art teacher bride, Briona Reynolds (30), from Tubber, in Co Offaly, postponed their nuptials which were to take place last summer. They wanted to ensure that all their family and friends could be invited to share in the celebration of their happy event, grateful that Briona’s health struggles, and three times weekly hospital dialysis, were behind her.

The couple is sharing their uplifting stories in support of the Irish Kidney Association in highlighting European Day for Organ Donation & Transplantation which will be held next month on October 10.

Briona said: “We had a wonderful wedding weekend and it was great to be surrounded by all the people we love. Everything has been going so well for us over the last two years, since Shane donated a kidney to me on June 22, 2020.

“Sometimes we forget the struggles we experienced. We still talk about how things were back then but it’s always followed by how grateful we are for how much better things are now.

“When I think about then and now it’s like two different lives, things now are so much more relaxed. We're currently renovating our house, planning little trips away and just enjoying life. We’ve both returned to work and life is great!”

Shane is now back to work at Tullamore Garda Station. Just a week before the transplant operation took place, Briona, completed her thesis for a master’s in education, fulfilling her dream to become a secondary school art teacher. Briona secured a teaching post at Mullingar Community College and has just returned to work there after the summer holidays.

Briona and Shane first met through an introduction by Briona’s sister in 2009. Love blossomed and thanks to the gift of organ donation they share a unique bond as they now embark on married life together.

In describing their wedding Briona said, “the two-day wedding celebration was just amazing. We were very lucky as we had close to our original number of guests when we started planning four years ago.

“We were delighted when the day finally came, after previously being a casualty of Covid-19, as it should have taken place last year. Luckily all of our vendors were still available, including the venue and Simon Casey and his band who were excellent.

“Our wish was to keep things as local as we could throughout the wedding. We wanted it to be local and alternative. We got married in Mount Druid in Castletown Geoghegan, which is a wonderful venue, and the staff were so accommodating.

“On the second day we celebrated at our home with a marquee and music provided by Adrian Hiney from across the village in Tubber.

“After this we took a few days away and went down south just to relax. We are looking at honeymooning abroad at some point next year.

“While I’ll be forever grateful to Shane for the ‘gift of life’ he has given me, I'd also like to thank his parents, Norman and Sharon Hunter, who now live in Dysart, Co Roscommon, as well as my mam and dad, Gina and Frank Reynolds for their loving support”.

Briona and Shane by Moat Hill Photography

It was a case of third time lucky for the couple when their living donor kidney transplant went ahead in June 2020. Beaumont Hospital had suspended transplant operations before the country went into lockdown on March 27, 2020 including Briona and Shane’s operations, which were initially scheduled to take place on March 23.

This was their second disappointment as a previous date for transplant, February 3, had also been cancelled due to safety concerns as Shane’s blood results showed irregularities at the time.

By February 2020, Briona’s kidney function had almost fully declined and she then had no option but to commence haemodialysis treatment to keep her alive.

Briona’s mother Gina Reynolds was also found to be a suitable living kidney donor match but Shane was determined that he should be the one to proceed.

Shane shared, “We had a great wedding. It is so rewarding and gives me great joy to see Briona so well and that we are both happy and healthy and can look forward to what the future will bring.”

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to Share their Wishes with their family and keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or having the ‘digital organ donor card’ App on their smartphone. Organ Donor Cards can be requested by visiting the IKA website www.ika.ie/ get-a-donor-card or to your phone, phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050