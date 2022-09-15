Search

15 Sept 2022

Happy Birthday! Big day of events planned as Tullamore celebrates its 400th birthday later this month

Tribune Reporter

15 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

An exciting day of celebrations will be held at the newly revamped Millennium Square, Main Street, Tullamore on Friday, September 30 to mark the 400th Anniversary of the Beginning of Township of Tullamore.

Celebrations will run from 2pm to 6pm and the Main Street area will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of this event.

The festivities will culminate in a beautiful outdoor art exhibition with a selection of images showcasing Tullamore where people can come and look back at key highlights of the town over the past 400 years, whilst enjoying the enhanced surroundings of Millennium Square. Live music performances and refreshments can also be enjoyed on the day.

Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Neil Feighery said: “We are delighted to host this event, and are really happy to be able to bring people together to share their stories and to celebrate the proud history and life of Tullamore.”

This event is being hosted by Tullamore Municipal District, in association with Offaly History and Up Close and Personal Promotions.

All are welcome to come along and wish a happy 400th birthday to Tullamore!

News

