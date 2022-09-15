First games played at Offaly soccer club's new ground

THERE was a great turnout at Derrybeg at the weekend for Killeigh FC's first games on the new pitch.

The weather was good and all four teams treated the spectators to some great football with cheers a plenty from the sidelines.

On the day both the Killeigh Under 11 Girls and Under 11 Boys came out on top. The Killeigh club thanked Frankford and Clonaslee for contributing to a fantastic morning and also wished both clubs the best of luck for the season ahead.

Killeigh's U-11 Boys team

Under 11 Girls

Killeigh 2 Frankford 0

KILLEIGH started the game very brightly but found the Frankford defence difficult to break down.

Eventually the pressure told when Cara Lambe found the net for Killeigh to give the home team the advantage going in to half time.

The second half started in the same fashion with Killeigh dominating early possession. Frankford counter attacked well at times but the well marshalled Killeigh defence managed to keep them at bay.

Killeigh finally made the game safe when some great play from Cliona Walsh saw her provide an assist for Muireann Connolly to score the winner.

It was a great result for the girls in their first game in Derrybeg and they hope there are plenty more wins to come.

Killeigh: A. Conroy, C. Walsh, C. Lamb, R. Stack, A. Doyle, C. Lamb, E. Dunne, A. Carroll, F. Kelly, E. McAndrew, C. Dillon, M. Connolly.