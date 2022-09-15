Tickets selling like 'hot cakes' for Offaly fashion show

A GREAT night is promised at the fashion show on September 26 in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 7pma Admission is €15.

Tickets which are selling like “hot cakes” and can be purchased from Family Carers in the Market Square, Tullamore or from Ann Teahan- 086 3081716; Molly Buckley – 087 2914302; Martina Gorman -085 2833227; Frances Kawala- 086 1261887;

It is being organised by the Offaly Older Persons Network, as an event for Positive Ageing week, proceeds from the event are going to Offaly Family Carers.

There will be fashion to suit all occasions. A raffle with the first prize a €100 ticket to Win a House in Enfield, sponsored by the Killeigh Community Centre Committee. two large hampers, a prize from the Court Hotel, and a Christmas Reindeer; There will be spot prizes galore. Also stands, with jewellery, Celine’s goodies, reindeer and lots more.

Among the shops who are showing their outfits are Sally West, Laura Gray, My Fair Lady, Avant, Wooden Hanger, Linda O Brien; the Drapery Shop, Power 4 Good Charity Shop, and there will be a parade of ‘Bathing Beauties’– the fun bit!

There will also be tips on keeping healthy and fit and beauty tips for the older woman.

Emer Condron is coordinating the event and Gemma Dunican will be the MC on the night.

It promises to be a great night. Not to be missed.