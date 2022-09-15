Search

16 Sept 2022

Ireland Weather: What is the weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend?

Ireland Weather: What is the weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend?

Ireland Weather: What is the weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend?

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

If you have plans for the weekend it looks like the weather will be on your side according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast. 

While temperatures will be in the mid to high teens, the weather looks set to remain mainly dry and settled for the weekend and into the early part of next week before the rain returns around the middle of next week. 

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, Friday will be generally dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Friday night will be dry and turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with very light variable or northwest breezes. Some mist and fog patches are likely to form.

According to Met Eireann mist and fog patches will gradually clear on Saturday morning to give a largely dry day with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with light variable breezes.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog. Cloud will thicken from the north and will bring patchy rain or drizzle to northern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Sunday  will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country but it will be drier further south. Later in the day, some bright or sunny spells will develop in many areas. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light variable or northwest breezes.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that the weather will continue dry on Monday and much of Tuesday  apart from a few showers or patchy drizzle at times. Temperatures will reach the mid to high teens.

However the weather is set to change from midweek onwards as Met Eireann's latest forecast says it looks like there will be more general spells of rain.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media