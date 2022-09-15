Huge tailback on busy road in the Midlands due to roadworks

Many Laois and Offaly motorists got stuck in in a long tailback on the busy N80 between Portlaoise and Tullamore on Thursday evening, September 15.
It's understood that the tailback extended from Mountmellick to the outskirts of Portlaoise town. One frustrated motorist who was held up for nearly an hour, said there was no delay on traffic coming into Mountmellick from the Tullamore side of the N80.
Surface upgrading and other work has been underway in Mountmellick for most of the summer.
With just a few days to go before the National Ploughing Championships in Laois, authorities will be hoping it is complete by September 20 as the N80 carries a lot of visitors to the ploughing from the midlands and west of Ireland.
