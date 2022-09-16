Tullamore park with limitless potential picks up another Green Flag

TULLAMORE'S Lloyd Town Park has been awarded a record seventh Green Flag by An Taisce.

An Taisce's Environmental Education unit acknowledge Ireland’s best public parks and gardens in the Green Flag scheme.

Lloyd Town Park is proud to be associated with the international accreditation for public park excellence in Ireland; the Green Flag Award Scheme is the mark of quality parks and green space and is recognised throughout the world. Parks are only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management and excellence visitor attractions.

The Green Flag Awards are judged every year by a peer jury of green space experts, who visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, and community involvement.

The judges appointed to Lloyd Town Park for 2022 outlined they really enjoyed their visit to our much-used park stating, “The park clearly had a lot of very happy visitors, a lovely facility in the town centre with limitless potential”

The judges went on to say Lloyd Town Park is “a welcoming place, well designed, open and secure with many facilities being enjoyed by a wide range of users. The park is very clean with minimal litter. The playground is very well maintained and equipment in good order, the Basketball ball court is a wonderful addition and very well maintained. Good use of the natural landscape for the location of the playground as it enhances play value considerably”

The judges further noted that community involvement is evident and Tullamore Municipal District together with community groups provide an excellent range of events year-round, stating management and staff clearly have a genuine interest and dedication to improving the park.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Neil Feighery says “Lloyd Town Park is set to see significant changes in the year ahead with substantial investment allocated by the Councillors in Tullamore Municipal District via the General Municipal Allocation together with funding from Central Government.”

Thanks to all involved in maintaining the park to such a high standard, in particular to John Halloran, Park Caretaker, the outdoor staff of Tullamore Municipal District and Tullamore Tidy Towns.