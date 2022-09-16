Local developer given green light to build townhouses in the centre of Tullamore

Green light for development of townhouses in the centre of Tullamore
The green light has been given to develop townhouses on a site in the centre of Tullamore.
Offaly County Council has given the go ahead for the development at O'Neill place off High Street in the town.
James O'Connor has been given permission to construct six three-storey, three-bedroom townhouses. The plans also include car parking, bike racks and associated works.
Planning permission has been granted with 16 conditions attached. Details of the conditions are not available at the time of writing.
Offaly County Council had sought further information on car parking spaces and the provision of a footpath to High Street when the initial plans for the development were lodged. It also raised issues over bicycle parking.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.