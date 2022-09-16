St Sinchill's advance after tight contest with Kinnitty

ST SINCHILL'S 2-18

KINNITTY 2-15



ST Sinchill's overcame familiar rivals Kinnitty on Saturday evening to book their place in this year's HQ Physio Intermediate Cup Final. The match was a repeat a drawn game between the teams only weeks ago but St Sinchill's proved that they had that little bit extra to claim a hard earned victory on this occasion.

Similar to the drawn game, Kinnitty got off to a dream start when again they opened the scoring with a goal when Patrice Delaney fired the ball to the net. Jean Dunne replied for St Sinchill's when she converted a free before Kinnitty hit four points without reply to open up a six point lead with just 10 minutes gone. Following the pattern of previous games in recent times between these teams, the remainder of the half was tit for tat as they cancelled each other out on the scoreboard and at half time Kinnitty led 1-9 to 0-9.

When play resumed a free from Patrice Delaney opened the scoring again for Kinnitty and Bridin Walsh quickly replied for St Sinchill's. Next came one of the key moments of the game when Jean Dunne stood over a free for St Sinchill's. One would have felt Kinnitty would have been on high alert given she found the net from a long range free in the drawn game but Dunne worked her magic and found the net again to level the scoring. Another period of both teams exchanging points followed and in the 20th minute Dunne was presented with another free. Unbelievably, she managed to repeat her magic and shot past Eleanor Clendennen to give St Sinchill's a three point cushion.

A free from Patrice Delaney helped narrow the gap before St Sinchill's hit three points without reply. Going into injury time there were six points between the teams and Kinnitty were in need of a minor miracle and while they did manage a goal from Delaney in what proved to be the last action of the game, they were unable to rein in St Sinchill's who will now look forward to the final which will be played on September 24.

Kinnitty will no doubt look back on the game with regret and wonder how they conceded two goals from frees and will also be concerned about their over reliance on scores from Patrice Delaney. St Sinchill's on the other hand will relish the opportunity to take on St Cillian's in the final and will be aiming to go one step further than the draw they earned when the teams met in the group stages.



Teams

St Sinchill's: Shauna Denmead, Emma Doyle, Ciara Glynn, Zara Kelly, Molly Kelly, Hannah Troy, Nicole Heffernan, Jane Murray, Aoibheann Walsh, Sarah Dillon, Jean Dunne, Sarah Corcoran, Karen Earls, Roisin Keenahan, Bridin Walsh. Subs: Ava Flanagan, Rachel Dillon, Helen Hensey, Lauren O'Reilly, Aoife Greene, Keille Kinahan, Keelin Guilfoyle, Huyen Glynn.

Kinnitty: Eleanor Clendennen, Rebecca Carroll, Raisa Scully, Laura O'Donoghue, Meadhbh Robinson, Leanne Scully, Teresa Corrigan, Laura Spencer, Maggie Mulrooney, Aoife Bergin, Patrice Delaney, Alannah Dooley, Trish Corrigan, Rachel Scully, Leanne Mahon. Subs: Michelle Carroll, Ellen Robinson, Caoimhe Carroll, Amy Carroll, Grainne Carroll, Niamh Nolan, Mary McCartain, Katelyn O'Meara, Coreen Greene, Ciara Poole, Nicola Layton



Scorers

St Sinchills: Jean Dunne 2-8 (2-7 from frees), Bridin Walsh 0-6, Roisin Keenahan 0-1, Karen Earls 0-1, Sarah Corcoran 0-1, Jane Murray 0-1

Kinnitty: Patrice Delaney 2-13 (1-11 from frees), Rachel Scully 0-2.