17 Sept 2022

One man arrested but two suspects escape following alleged theft at shopping centre in the Midlands

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Longford garda station

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

16 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

 

One man was arrested but two suspected male accomplices fled following an alleged theft in Longford town on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from Longford garda station arrested a man in his 30s after an alleged incident of shoplifting was reported in Tesco at Longford Shopping Centre at around 3pm.

The Longford Leader reports that the male suspect was found with a foil lined bag while two alleged male accomplices fled the scene on foot.

A garda spokesperson said, "Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of theft that occurred at approximately 2:35pm on Thursday 15 September 2022 at a retail premises in Longford Town.

"A male, 30s, apprehended at the scene, was arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

News

