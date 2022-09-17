Search

17 Sept 2022

Offaly school basks in success of students during Summer

Offaly school basks in success of students during Summer

CNC students Aideen Quinn, Caoimhe Quinn, Orla Kilmartin and Ciara Kilmartin who became All-Ireland Champions in 4-hand Céílí Dancing this summer.

17 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

It was a busy summer for Coláiste Naomh Cormac students with their various activities. At the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar CNC students Aideen and Caoimhe Quinn and Orla and Ciara Kilmartin became All-Ireland Champions in 4-hand Céílí Dancing. They were also runners-up in the 8-hand Céilí dancing team with CNC students: Róisín Monaghan, Elaine Lynch, Elizabeth Kilmartin and their teammate Megan. Congratulations to the girls and the teacher Anne and Ballyboy CCÉ.

In the sporting world our students had great success with their club and county teams. Coláiste Naomh Cormac were delighted to hear that 6th year students James Mahon and Adam Screeney have been named as part of the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year for their contributions during the minor season with Offaly. Adam Screeney has also been named as ‘Minor Hurler of the Year’ for his gutsy performances throughout the championship. Well done to them and their club Kilcormac/Killoughey GAA.


Leaving Certificate Success

A huge congratulations to our Leaving Certificate students who received their results on Friday, September 2nd. We are very proud of their amazing results and achievements which is testimony to their hard work and commitment. We wish them every success on their future endeavours.


Texaco Art Competition Success

CNC student Patrick Smyth was awarded a Certificate of Commendation for his submission to the Texaco Art Competition. Congratulations to Patrick on this brilliant achievement. Many thanks to Ms Molloy for her help and guidance in preparation of this competition.


A Celebration of 50 Years

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kilcormac Vocational School and Coláiste Naomh Cormac there will be a celebration on Friday evening, September 30th. Past students, staff and parents are invited to join in the celebrations which will begin with a mass at 6pm in the Church of the BVM Kilcormac. This will be followed by further celebrations in the school from 6.45pm. Looking forward to welcoming friends of KVS and CNC to enjoy this golden celebration.

News

