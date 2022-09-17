Ecologists carry out dive survey of Lough Nahinch

Ecologists Cilian Roden and Jim Ryan carried out a dive survey of Lough Nahinch .
Last week ecologists Cilian Roden and Jim Ryan carried out a dive survey of Lough Nahinch which lies a few fields north of Scohaboy Bog SAC outside Cloughjordan and nestles below Knocksheegowna Hill.
The lake is an important wetland habitat and the purpose of the survey was to confirm its status as a rare example of a Marl Lake, one of the most southern of its kind in Ireland. The survey also forms part of a wider conservation initiative by Gurteen College that includes their lands at the adjacent Nahinch Bog.
A very big thank you to Gurteen College, its principal Jon Parry and the Kenny family of Fairymount Farm for their hospitality and access.
The survey forms part of the wider Cloughjordan Conservation Cluster with the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee, Tipperary Heritage Office, NPWS, Coillte Forest and the Community Wetlands Forum. (Picture by Jon Parry).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.