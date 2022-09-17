Tullamore Hospital launches a special medication safety campaign to mark World Patient Safety Day

Staff at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore have been raising awareness about medication safety to mark World Patient Safety Day which takes place today, Saturday, September 17. As part of this, patients are being encouraged to ask their pharmacist, doctor or nurse if they have any questions about their medications.

To remind local people in Offaly of this important message the hospital has just launched the ‘Know, Check, Ask’ medication safety campaign which encourages patients to download a My Medicines list by clicking on this link …. https://bit.ly/3RQGggS. The form can then be filled out so that patients have their personal medicine list, to aid in communication at hospital appointments and admissions.

As part of the medication safety awareness initiative at MRH Tullamore, an awareness stand was set up and staff were invited to take part in a special medication quiz with a prize for the winner.

The Know, Check, Ask campaign encourages and empowers patients, their caregivers and healthcare professionals to take an active role in ensuring safer medicine practices and medication use processes including prescription, preparation, dispensing, administration and monitoring.

Ciarán Muldowney, Medication Safety Pharmacist at MRHT says “The theme of this year’s World Patient Safety Day is ‘Medication without Harm. All healthcare professionals are encouraged to KNOW their medication, CHECK they have the right patient, medicine, route, dose and time and ASK the patient if they understand.”

Catriona McDonald General Manager at MRHT says, “Medication safety is one of the priority programmes within Tullamore Hospital and demonstrates our commitment to implementing best practices and quality improvement initiatives that provide for a supportive environment for safe, high-quality care. I would like to acknowledge the work of our Quality Risk and Patient Safety team in raising awareness of this important initiative.”

World Patient Safety Day is part of a World Health Organization (WHO) global campaign to raise awareness and ensure that patient safety is established as a global health priority. The WHO state that unsafe medication practices and medication errors are a leading cause of avoidable harm across the world.

According to the World Health Organisation medication harm accounts for 50% of the overall preventable harm in medical care (WHO, 2022). We know that at least half of medication-related harm is potentially preventable

Further resources are available on the HSE website. Support is also available by email, safermeds@hse.ie