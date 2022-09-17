Super Shamrocks blitz Seir Kieran in replay to claim third intermediate title

CLINICAL Shamrocks turned in a devastating performance to dismantle Seir Kieran and claim the Offaly intermediate hurling title for the third time when they made no mistake in the replayed final at St Brendan's Park, Birr on Saturday.

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Final Replay

SHAMROCKS 4-24

SEIR KIERAN 0-9

From the very start Shamrocks imposed themselves on this game and never allowed Seir Kieran to settle and the outcome was never in doubt from a long way out.

Shamrocks wee simply brilliant on the day and were on top all over the pitch. They produced a superb attacking display and unbelievably hit 4-23 out of 4-24 from play in a hugely impressive display of shooting.

Full forward David O'Toole Greene led the way with 3-4 but all six forwards had scored from play by the 19th minute and they never relented as they powered their way to the title.

For Seir Kieran it was a day to forget. Very little went right for them and they struggled to get going at any stage. Their efforts weren't helped by a straight red card for midfielder James Scully in the 41st minute and they only added a single point from a free after that.

Shamrocks had lost last year's final to Birr and were on the brink of victory in the drawn game when Seir Kieran found a late goal to level it and send the game to this replay but on this occasion there was to be no stopping Shamrocks.

From the outset they imposed themselves on the game. They were in front after 19 seconds and never relinquished that lead. They were 0-4 to 0-2 in front after 12 minutes but over the next eight minutes hit 1-7 without reply and the game was as good as over as a contest.

Shamrocks led by 1-13 to 0-4 at half time and although Seir Kieran did make more of a game of it early in the second half and outscored Shamrocks 0-4 to 0-3 in the first seven minutes of the half, once they lost James Scully Shamrocks took complete control and powered their way to victory.

It was a hugely impressive display by Shamrocks and after all the heartbreak of recent years, they will delighted to have got it right on the day that mattered and reclaimed their place in the Offaly Senior B championship for 2023.

Shamrocks were dominant all over the pitch. Conor Condron was commanding at full back, Padraig Cantwell had a huge game at centre back with Jack Molloy and Stephen Malone impressing on either side. Conor Moran led by example in the middle of the field while the attack flourished with the O'Toole Greene brothers Shane and David in outstanding form and Shane Kearney and David Molloy contributing handsomely.

Joseph Connors made some terrific saves in the Seir Kieran goal and Packie Mulrooney, Emmet Scully and Dermot Mooney all worked hard in defence. Kevin Murray put in a good effort in the middle of the field but their attack never got going and five of their nine points came from frees, showing the gulf between the teams.

Shamrocks hit the ground running and were a point in front after just 19 seconds when Shane Heffernan pointed. Shane Kearney added a second before Barry Bergin opened Seir Kieran's account from a free after four minutes. Two fine points from Shane O'Toole Greene were followed by another Seir Kieran point when Sean Dooley doubled Barry Bergin's free over the bar.

Shane O'Toole Greene, Nigel Dunne, Shane Kearney (2), David Molloy (2) and Shane Heffernan all added points in quick succession before Padraig Cantwell's high delivery was fielded by David O'Toole Greene and he fired to the net after 19 minutes.

Barry Bergin replied with two frees but Nigel Dunne hit the final two scores of the half, one a free, to leave Shamrocks 1-13 to 0-4 in front at half time.

David O'Toole Greene had the first point of the second half but Barry Bergin (free) and Tomas Connors replied for Seir Kieran. Two points from David Molloy sandwiched a Stephen Hynes point and Kevin Murray added a good point for Seir Kieran to leave it 1-16 to 0-8 after seven minutes, as Seir Kieran also hit a couple of loose wides.

David O'Toole Greene added a Shamrocks point but then James Scully was red carded and Nigel Dunne quickly added another point before David O'Toole Greene fired home a second goal after his initial effort was well saved. Conor Moran added another point before Shane Kearney fired home goal number three and David O'Toole Greene and Stephen Malone points made it 3-21 to 0-8 after 46 minutes.

Nigel Dunne added another point before David O'Toole Greene completed his hat trick. A Barry Bergin free was Seir Kieran's lone reply and Neil Minnock's point completed the scoring for Shamrocks

MATCH ANALYSIS

THE TEAMS

SHAMROCKS: John Kinahan; Sean Mooney, Conor Condron, Sean Cantwell; Jack Molloy, Padraig Cantwell, Stephen Maloney; Conor Moran, Alan Foster; Shane O'Toole Greene, Shane Heffernan, Nigel Dunne; Shane Kearney, David O'Toole Greene, David Molloy. Subs. Neil Minnock (for Shane Kearney, 46 mins), Darren Meacle (for Alan Foster, 48 mins), Darragh Minnock (for David Molloy, 54 mins), Dan Heffernan (for Shane Heffernan, 54 mins), Mark Malone (for Sean Cantwell, 60 mins).

SEIR KIERAN: Joseph Connors; Packie Mulrooney, Brian Mulrooney, Nolie Bergin; Emmet Scully, Dermot Mooney, Shane Kinahan; James Scully, Kevin Murray; Johnny Corboy, Stephen Hynes, Tomas Connors; Dylan Kennedy, Sean Dooley, Barry Bergin. Subs. Conor Walsh (for Brian Mulrooney, 28 mins), Colm Coughlan (for Johnny Corboy, half time), James Carroll (for Shane Kinahan, 41 mins), Declan Purcell (for Dylan Kennedy, 41 mins), Joe Gilligan (for Packie Mulrooney, 48 mins).

REFEREE: Richie Fitzsimons (Birr).

MAN OF THE MATCH

There were some outstanding performances from the Shamrocks side but the nod goes to David O'Toole Greene. He grew into the game after a slow start and scored 3-4 from play and was the focal point of many of their best attacks.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Shamrocks got some terrific scores and among the highlights was a late point when Shane Heffernan caught a puck out and despite losing his hurley, sent a beautiful kicked pass to David O'Toole Greene and he shot a point.

REFEREE WATCH

Referee Richie Fitzsimons had a fairly straightforward day. He had little option but to show a red card to James Scully and overall had a good game.

TALKING POINT

It is difficult to fathom how a game that finished level two weeks ago could end with 27 points between the teams on this occasion. Shamrocks were simply unstoppable and on a day that everything went right for them, very little went right for Seir Kieran.

WHAT’S NEXT

Shamrocks are champions and will move up to the Senior B championship for 2023. They will also have another crack at the Leinster championship this year.

VENUE WATCH

On a beautiful day, ideal for hurling, the St Brendan's Park pitch was a great condition. There was a big crowd in and the Birr Club had everything very well organised for the occasion, with plenty of stewards and PA to announce subs for the crowd.

STATISTICS

Wides; Shamrocks 6 (2 in first half) Seir Kieran 7 (3 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Shamrocks 1 (David O'Toole Greene) Seir Kieran 2 (Tomas Connors, Kevin Murray)

Black Cards: None

Red Cards: Shamrocks 0 Seir Kieran 1 (James Scully)

THE SCORERS

Shamrocks; David O'Toole Greene (3-4), Shane Kearney (1-3), Nigel Dunne (0-5, 0-1 free), David Molloy (0-4), Shane O'Toole Greene (0-3), Shane Heffernan (0-2), Conor Moran, Stephen Malone and Neil Minnock (0-1 each).

Seir Kieran; Barry Bergin (0-5, all frees), Sean Dooley, Tomas Connors, Stephen Hynes and Kevin Murray (0-1 each).