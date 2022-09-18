'End of an era' as popular pub in Offaly serves its last pints
It was the end of an era this week as a popular pub in Offaly closed its doors for the last time.
The Swan on Main Street in Birr closed this week as owners Ann and Liam Hogan retired.
Birr Rugby Club took to Facebook to pay tribute to Ann and Liam who they described as 'stalwarts of the club'. The Swan Bar is the current sponsor of the club's men's senior team.
The post continues, "A faviourite watering hole for many club members over the years the association between Birr RFC and The Swan goes back many years as Ann and Liam Hogan are both stalwarts of the club having held nearly every position between them from coach to treasurer. The club would like to wish Ann and Liam all the best in there well earned retirement."
