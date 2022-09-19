Offaly group enjoy parish trip to Lourdes

An group from Offaly recently enjoyed a parish trip to Lourdes
Pilgrims from Daingean travelled on their annual pilgrimage to Lourdes which took place from August 22 to 26.
The Spiritual Director of the pilgrimage was Fr Paddy O'Byrne.
The group are pictured above and the picture is courtesy of Ned and Mary Smith
