IN PICTURES | Devastating fire at well known coffee shop in the Midlands

There was dismay and shock locally today (Monday, September 19) following a devastating fire which broke out at well known business premises, Esquires Coffee, at the N4 Axis Centre. Two units of Longford fire service fought the blaze which was brought under control and thankfully no injuries were reported.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
